So, two things became readily apparent over the holiday weekend: One, Michael Rubin’s party in the Hamptons was the place to be for the Fourth Of July, and two, Meek Mill really can’t stop getting into altercations with his fellow entertainers. Since patching things up with Drake in 2018 (incidentally, the last time Meek put out a full-length album), he’s had run-ins with his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband in LA, Tekashi 69 in a parking garage in Miami, and even strangers on Clubhouse.

At Rubin’s party on Sunday, he reportedly added another name to the list, and this one was even more bewildering than usual. According to Complex via Page Six, the Philadelphia rapper needed to be separated during a heated argument with Travis Scott in which the two rappers yelled at each other until they were led away from each other before it could get physical. Sources say Meek was still yelling, even after Travis left. There’s no information on what the fight was about, only that there may very well be video because heaven forbid two grown men air out their grievances without a bunch of bystanders filming it — something Meek himself has alluded to obliquely with his comments about blogs only covering his “goofy sh*t.” He could also consider doing slightly less of it though.

Before the fight effectively ended the party, though, it seemed everyone was in high spirits, as the other video to emerge caught Lil Uzi Vert showing off his breakdancing skills.