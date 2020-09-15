Meek Mill is currently hard at work on his upcoming fifth album, the follow-up to his 2018 release Championships. That project became his second No. 1 album and gave him his second-highest first-week sales total with 229,000 units. The Philly rapper recently went on YouTube to hype his forthcoming album, freestyling over an Othellobeats-produced beat for little over 90 seconds. The beat is filled with soul and Alvin and the Chipmunk voice samples, both of which are very fitting for the Philly rapper’s sound. The freestyle also received approval from J. Cole, who said “I hear you bro” with a number of emojis, and Lil Baby who said “The f*cc you waiting on” with a thinking emoji. Both rappers shared their thoughts in the comment section of Meek’s Instagram post of the freestyle.

Meek’s freestyle is one of a number of releases he’s shared throughout the year. He began 2020 by joining Roddy Ricch for their Nipsey Hussle tribute track, “Letter To Nipsey.” Soon after, Meek returned with “Believe,” his first-ever collaboration with Justin Timberlake. And in the heat of the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this summer, Meek sampled Donald Trump for his politically-focused single, “Otherside Of America.”

Outside of music, Meek took to the big screen for the Will Smith-produced film, Charm City Kings. He also co-signed a pair of open letters which called for police reform.

Check out the freestyle in the video above.

