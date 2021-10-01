For the better part of the last three years, fans of Meek Mill have patiently waited for a new album from the rapper and thankfully, the Philly native delivered just that. Expensive Pain is here for fans to enjoy, and along with the new batch of songs, Meek came through with two new videos for tracks off the album. The first is for “On My Soul,” a song laced with the rapper’s autotuned vocals that delivering brief stories about life’s hardships with the promise that these anecdotes are nothing but the truth.

The visual captures Meek in his natural state as he posts up in the studio and enjoys a ride around the city on dirtbikes and ATVs. A number of notable faces like Jay-Z, Swizz Beatz, Bobby Shmurda, Lil Uzi Vert, EST Gee, and more also appear in the video. A short time later, Meek returned with a second visual, this time for the album’s opening track, “Intro (Hate On Me).” This video is similarly shot as it captures Meek outside with his crew, but the song’s content provides a different atmosphere for it. Contrary to the introspection the rapper displays with “On My Soul,” Meek opts for a flashy and boastful tone on “Intro (Hate On Me),” which makes for an ideal introduction track for the rapper’s new album.

Expensive Pain comes complete with 18 tracks and guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Kehlani, ASAP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Giggs, Young Thug, Vory, Lil Uzi Vert, and Brent Faiyaz.

You can watch both videos above.

Expensive Pain is out now video Maybach Music Group/Atlantic Records. Get it here.

