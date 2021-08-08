Meek Mill is slowly making progress toward the release of his long-awaited fifth album. In recent months, the Philly rapper has increased his public musical output and this weekend he returned with a brand new song and video.

Titled “War Stories,” Meek uses the track to detail harsh stories about his past and explain that danger still lurks around him even despite achieving both fame and success in his career. The track comes with a video that sees the rapper enjoying dinner with his team and hitting the club with the likes of Bobby Shmurda, Jim Jones, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert, and more many.

“War Stories,” which samples The Isley Brothers’ 1983 song “Ballad for the Fallen Soldier,” comes after Meek shared a remix of Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” with a video that captured him flexing his lyrical abilities in the studio and a jewelry store. Later on, he delivered “Flamerz Flow,” which also arrived with a visual that featured cameos from Shmurda and Dave East.

Outside of the music that Meek has given to the world, the rapper recently bought a house for his grandmother which came shortly before he shared the first picture of his youngest son Czar on social media.

You can listen to “War Stories” in the video above.

