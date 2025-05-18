According to Megan Thee Stallion, she has the “best ass on Instagram.” However, the “Whenever” rapper’s juicy derrière is also a hit on TikTok. So much so, that it is now a part of a viral fundraising campaign on the platform.

Megan Thee Stallion is known for her magnificent twerk videos. She even created a few twerk challenges in the past. Hell, Meg even hosted a bootcamp inspired by twerking. But due to her hectic schedule, a new clip of Megan throwing it in a circle hasn’t been shared in age. For now supporters are reliving the old twerk glory days by recycling past uploads. One national park has jumped on the trend posting videos of Megan Thee Stallion twerking onstage during previous Hot Girl Summer Tour shows put for a good cause.

In an attempt to bring attention to its fundraising efforts following proposed budget cuts to the National Park Service, Arizona’s Petrified Forest National Park has inserted these NSFW clips (viewable here and here) before their pleads on TikTok.

Read part of Petrified Forest National Park’s fundraising statement below. To learn more about the National Park Services here.