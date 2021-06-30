Music

Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Away $1 Million To Teach ‘Investing For Hotties’ With Cash App

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Megan Thee Stallion is giving away a million bucks — but there’s a catch. In her new #CashAppForHotties campaign, Megan has partnered with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to increase investing awareness and encourage participation in the stock market.

In an accompanying video explaining the campaign, Megan says, “Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire.” She breaks down such concepts as fractional shares and diversification, reassuring viewers that “buying stocks isn’t only for the big players.”

“Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process,” she continues. “The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”

Megan’s other acts of capital-related philanthropy lately have included covering the funeral costs of a fan who died unexpectedly, paying a Long Island University student’s tuition in full, and donating $100,000 to the Breonna Tayler Foundation.

Watch the video explaining the giveaway above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

