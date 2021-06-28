After emerging from a brief hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion marked her return by dropping her sweltering song “Thot Sh*t.” Megan is leading the pack at the 2021 BET Awards Sunday night with an impressive seven nominations. To celebrate, the rapper pulled off a eye-catching rendition of her hit “Thot Sh*t” track.

Taking the stage in an all-black outfit, Megan was joined by a crew of backup dancers to strut her stuff for her “Thot Sh*t” set. The rapper delivered her cutting lyrics while dropping it low as a projected image of a diamond flashed behind her.

Ahead of her performance, Megan’s “Thot Sh*t” song caused quite an uproar from both sides of the political aisle. One GOP congressional candidate, DeAnna Lorraine, was very outspoken about her distaste for Megan and Cardi B’s song “WAP” last year. So when Megan dropped “Thot Sh*t,” Lorraine thought the song was throwing direct shade at her.

On the other hand, “Thot Sh*t” became the subject of a boycott by Black TikTok creators. According to Mashable, Black TikTok creators were fed up over the tendency for non-Black TikTok users to co-opt their dances — and get more attention. Those on strike noted how popular TikTok users like Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio essentially copied already well-known dances, which were oftentimes created by Black users, and used them to boost their fame.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform “Thot Sh*t” and ” above at the 2021 BET Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.