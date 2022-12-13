As if everyone’s favorite H-Town hottie didn’t have enough on her plate, as the center of one of hip-hop’s most heated criminal trials against singer Tory Lanez for allegations of assault, that hasn’t stopped social media users from linking the “NDA” rapper has been looped into a new rumored romance.

What’s the rumor? Well, according to the whispers, Megan Thee Stallion is now seeing NBA player Ben Simmons. After stepping away from social media following a spat with rapper Drake over the lyrics included in his song “Circo Loco” with 21 Savage, the rumors grew even bigger. Fortunately, the Brooklyn Net star took a moment to put the rumor to bed indirectly.

The notoriously private basketballer, who is fresh off a breakup with model and reality tv star Kendall Jenner, uploaded a video clip of Rick Ross yelling, “Accusations. These are false accusations” on his Instagram story as his unofficial comment.

It may seem out of place, but the video clip is short and direct, leaving viewers of the story with no room to misinterpret his message.

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion might want to look into enforcing non-disclosure agreements in her circle to avoid such frivolous rumors from popping up in the future.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.