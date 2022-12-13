Megan Thee Stallion 2022 Saturday Night Live
Getty Image
Music

Megan Thee Stallion May Not Ben Simmons’ New Boo Despite The Romance Rumors Circulating Online

As if everyone’s favorite H-Town hottie didn’t have enough on her plate, as the center of one of hip-hop’s most heated criminal trials against singer Tory Lanez for allegations of assault, that hasn’t stopped social media users from linking the “NDA” rapper has been looped into a new rumored romance.

What’s the rumor? Well, according to the whispers, Megan Thee Stallion is now seeing NBA player Ben Simmons. After stepping away from social media following a spat with rapper Drake over the lyrics included in his song “Circo Loco” with 21 Savage, the rumors grew even bigger. Fortunately, the Brooklyn Net star took a moment to put the rumor to bed indirectly.

The notoriously private basketballer, who is fresh off a breakup with model and reality tv star Kendall Jenner, uploaded a video clip of Rick Ross yelling, “Accusations. These are false accusations” on his Instagram story as his unofficial comment.

It may seem out of place, but the video clip is short and direct, leaving viewers of the story with no room to misinterpret his message.

Ben Simmons Instagram Story 12122022 Denying Megan Thee Stallion Romance
YouTube

It looks like Megan Thee Stallion might want to look into enforcing non-disclosure agreements in her circle to avoid such frivolous rumors from popping up in the future.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best Indie Albums Of 2022
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×