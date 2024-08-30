Megan Thee Stallion and BTS linked up back in 2021 on a remix of BTS’ massive hit “Butter.” Now, Megan and the group (or at least some of the group) are getting ready to reunite, although there’s currently some mystery involved.

Yesterday (August 29), Megan tweeted, “[horse emoji]X[purple heart emoji] [eyes emoji].” Today, the official BTS account quote-tweeted Meg’s post and added, “[horse emoji]X[porcupine emoji]([koala emoji]) Coming Soon! [purple heart emoji][eyes emoji].”

The horse is of course a stand-in for Megan, and according to BTS fans, the panda represents RM. Furthermore, Megan just added RM’s song “Lost!” to her Instagram profile. But, there appears to be uncertainty about the meaning of the hedgehog. Given the formatting of BTS’s tweet, the song may be a collaboration between Megan and another performer, with RM as a featured artist.

Megan, meanwhile, has kept busy lately. She released her video for “Mamushi” earlier this month, she was named the host of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and it looks like she’s now in a relationship with NBA veteran Torrey Craig. As for BTS, they’ve been on a hiatus for the past couple years, but it hasn’t been much of a break, as the group’s members have remained industrious.