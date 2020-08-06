Megan Thee Stallion Is The Newest Revlon Global Brand Ambassador

Megan Thee Stallion is looking to expand her empire beyond music. She debuted a spooky web series last Halloween, and now she’s getting into cosmetics: It was announced today that Megan is Revlon’s new global brand ambassador.

Megan said in a statement, “I’ve always set the bar high for myself with everything I do, but to now be a brand ambassador for Revlon, it feels like a new level. To me, the Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I’m excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women.”

Hot girl news❣️ @theestallion is officially joining the #revlon fam as our newest brand ambassador and we cannot wait to #liveboldly with her 💋 (Head to our stories for more of the dish.) pic.twitter.com/iRDK8Q5hqU — Revlon (@revlon) August 6, 2020

Silvia Galfo, Revlon Global Brand President, also noted, “Megan is a remarkable talent and we know she’s only going to continue to rise to new heights. When we first approached her about a partnership nearly a year ago, we were drawn to her confidence and fierce ambition as much as her power to hold nothing back. She loves to express herself with makeup and is a constant inspiration to her fans on living boldly. It’s that authenticity and unapologetic spirit that we admire, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Revlon family.”

She also discussed her new role in an interview with Allure and described her make-up style, saying, “Well, you know I love makeup — it’s so fun to experiment with and it’s also another avenue to my art and how I express myself. I’d say my style is really reflective of my roots in Houston. Watching the women in my family get made up was a really precious moments for us. I love how makeup can make you feel, and that’s why I’m not afraid to go bold with it — more, more, more!”

Megan recently teased new music as well, saying that her next album will address Black Lives Matter.