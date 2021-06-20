Phones and social media have always been a source of contention in relationships, and DaBaby learned that the hard way tonight. After the North Carolina rapper retweeted a post that seemed to be supporting Tory Lanez and calling Megan Thee Stallion into question, the “Thot Sh*t” rapper took to the social media platform herself. Here’s the tweet that started it all, that DaBaby’s account had initially retweeted:

I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time 🤣😂😅😮‍💨🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bo (@symeautomatic) June 19, 2021

“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time.” But it’s unclear why DaBaby would tweet this as it isn’t necessarily flattering to him? Anyway, here’s Megan’s first response:

support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets. — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 19, 2021

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” she began. “This situation ain’t no damn “beef” and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets.”

But according to DaBaby, he never meant to retweet the offending post! He followed up multiple times claiming it was a glitch in the system:

Baby got enough problems of his own my nigga😂, ion got nooooo reason to inherit the next MF problems.🙅🏾‍♂️ Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get. I’m out niggas bidness while still successfully doing business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on😂… I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly shit. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.🤔

Type shit yall on? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

“Baby got enough problems of his own my n—-, ion got nooooo reason to inherit the next MF problems,” he wrote. “Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get. I’m out n—-s bidness while still successfully doing business. Idk what type of Illuminati sh*t Twitter got goin on.. I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo. I ain’t retweet that silly sh*t. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me. Type sh*t yall on?”

Then he quoted Megan’s first irate tweet with this response:

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

“You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” n—- , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g.”