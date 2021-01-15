Back in October, Ariana Grande returned for the third consecutive year with a new album. Her sixth full-length effort, Positions, was well-received by critics and adored by her supporters thanks to tracks like “Positions” and “34+35.” More than three months after fans received it, Ariana returns with a thrilling gift: a remix of “34+35” with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Fans of the trio spent the last 24 hours eagerly waiting for the song to arrive after the singer began teasing the remix on Thursday. Luckily for them, the three artists fulfilled all expectations of the song. Doja supplies a verse that seeks to make her new lover forget about their girl by spending the night and “69 without the Tekashi,” while Megan gets herself ready for a steamy night and makes sure to flaunt her physical qualities in the process.

Ariana first announced the remix with a video that showed three unidentifiable silhouettes. This caused fans to throw out a number of possibilities for who would appear on the track. Names like Chloe x Halle and Nicki Minaj in addition to Megan and Doja came up. After a day of guessing games, the singer unveiled Megan and Doja as the two artists on the remix.

If you’re want to hear more collaboration between the trio, Doja previously teased collaborations with Megan and Ariana for her upcoming third album which fans can expect to arrive at some point this year.

You can listen to the remix in the video above.

Positions is out now via Republic.

