Megan Thee Stallion stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show this past Thursday, where she joined forces with the talk show host to help out someone in need. The lucky woman, Jamelmenique Hoy, was invited to DeGeneres’ show after she sent the talk show host a letter that detailed her recent experiences as a nurse during the pandemic. She told Ellen that she volunteered to move from Shelby, Mississippi to Houston with her five children last July to help treat coronavirus patients and since then, they’ve all been tucked up in a rather small one-bedroom hotel room. Much to her surprise, Megan popped in, announcing she was giving the nurse a donation of $50,000.

“My grandmother was a teacher,” Megan said shortly after she joined the show. “She always told me, ‘Girl, you better get that degree,’ so that’s number 1. When I first went off to college I thought I wanted to be a nurse, and I started going to the classes and everything, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is not for me, I want to drop out of school, school is so hard.’”

Hoy is also currently pursuing her Master’s, on top of her duties as a nurse. “You have such a beautiful family,” Megan told her. “I thought I wanted to be a nurse at one point in time, but that is really hard, and I just feel we need to give you all the praise.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.