Megan Thee Stallion is a marketing maven. The “Where Them Girls At” rapper has coined several catchy phrases and nicknames that have made its way into popular culture. Now, she’s hoping her latest play on words leads one presidential hopeful into the White House.

Today (July 30), Megan Thee Stallion threw her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris during the politician’s rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

As Megan Thee Stallion took to the Georgia State Convocation Center stage, she proudly declared: “Hotties For Harris.”

A slogan that he super fans (of voting age) are sure to run with until the presidential election this November. Then, she broke into a performance of her hit song, “Savage.”

Megan Thee Stallion at tonight's Kamala Harris rally: "We about to make history with the first Black female President. Let's get this done! Hotties for Harris!" pic.twitter.com/tFFtUzW7he — ⚡️Daniel (@TheDancuso) July 30, 2024

Megan also performed her viral record, “Body,” while tying it into Harris’ campaign pledge to restore women’s right that have recently been revoked, restricted, and overturned. “Now, I know my ladies in the crowd love they body,” she said. “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.”

The Kamala Harris campaign plans on focusing on abortion rights as one of its top messages. Megan Thee Stallion to the crowd at the Kamala Harris rally: “If you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for.” pic.twitter.com/tpx2oxUJ9Z — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 30, 2024

The H-town hottie didn’t forget about her latest fan-favorite track, “Mamushi.”

Megan Thee Stallion performing “Mamushi” at the Kamala Harris rally in Atlanta tonight. pic.twitter.com/dGArZIVuiv — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) July 30, 2024

Megan isn’t the only musician to throw their support behind Harris. Charli XCX has fully embraced her brat-branding being used to drum up support for younger voters. Beyoncé kicked things off with an approval for her track “Freedom” to be used in Harris’ official presidential campaign video.

Her opposition, Donald Trump, has a few musical supporters as well, including Kodak Black, Swae Lee, and at one point, Sexyy Red. But none quite with these ladies’ superpower.