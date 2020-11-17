A few days ago, Megan The Stallion announced the release date of her upcoming album, Good News. It’s dropping this Friday, and now she has shared the tracklist ahead of then. The 17-track album features the Beyonce remix of “Savage,” as well as contributions from SZA, Big Sean, DaBaby, City Girls, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Popcaan, and Young Thug.

Meg previously discussed her relationship with Beyonce, saying in a Variety profile from October, “In the first five minutes of the conversation, I felt like I’ve been knowing her all my life. She treated me like family, and now I feel like I am family. We talk all the time.”

She has also discussed the album, tweeting in October, “My album abt to go crazy.” That came after she shared some info about the album in the aforementioned Variety profile, in which she said it would address the Black Lives Matter movement: “I feel like everything that’s going on right now, if it hasn’t moved you to speak out or try to make some type of difference, then something might be slightly wrong with you. Even though I haven’t already come out with a song with that messaging, I definitely plan on it.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Shots Fired ”

2. “Circles”

3. “Cry Baby” Feat. DaBaby

4. “Do It On The Tip” Feat. City Girls

5. “Sugar Baby”

6. “Movie” Feat. Lil Durk

7. “Freaky Girls” Feat. SZA

8. “Body”

9. “What’s New”

10. “Work That”

11. “Intercourse” Feat. Popcaan

12. “Go Crazy” Feat. Big Sean and 2 Chainz

13. “Don’t Rock Me To Sleep”

14. “Outside”

15. “Savage (Remix)” Feat. Beyonce

16. “Girls In The Hood”

17. “Don’t Stop” Feat. Young Thug

