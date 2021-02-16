As if Megan Thee Stallion didn’t have enough going on with her booming music career, she has the added pressure of worrying about grades as well. Before becoming one of hip-hop’s favorite hitmakers, Meg was a full-time student in health administration at Texas Southern University and continued her studies as her career took off. However, she’ll soon be able to return her focus to music as she recently revealed that she’s on track to graduate in the fall.

However, that doesn’t mean she won’t have pursuits outside of rap. As she told People last year, “I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it.” In her tweet giving the update on her upcoming graduation — which was addressed to a now-deleted tweet demeaning her for explaining why she’s putting the kibosh on a sequel to her breakout “hot girl summer” — she said that the plans are still in the works for the assisted-living facility.

And bitch this summer we having a savage summer … DO WTF YOU WANNA DO bc they gone talk shit anyway 🤷🏽‍♀️ — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Mam Im abt to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility.. hope you get them retweets doe https://t.co/b6FmQVU2rh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

They swore I wasn’t gone get that degree 😂😂😂 SIKE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Megan celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend, receiving well-wishes from her mentor/”Savage” rap partner Beyonce and once again showing off the freestyle skills that made her such a star in the first place.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.