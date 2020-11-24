Megan Thee Stallion proved she is a force to be reckoned with after releasing a number of breakout hits like “WAP” and “Savage” this year, which preceded her anticipated debut album Good News. So it’s only right that the rapper be recognized by the Recording Academy for her achievements in the music industry. For the first time ever, Megan is nominated for a number of Grammys this year — and she found out about making the list live on air.

The rapper was tapped to give a live reading of Grammy nominations for a handful of categories on Tuesday. Since Megan was preparing for the announcement, the rapper had not yet learned that she had been nominated for Record Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr. joined Megan to personally congratulate her for her achievements — and she was completely over the moon upon hearing the exciting news. “Who, me?” she exclaimed.

Watch a clip of Megan Thee Stallion reacting to her Grammy nominations above and see the full list of 2021 nominations here.

Good News is out now via 1501 Entertainment. Get it here.

