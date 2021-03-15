While there are always complaints about who gets nominated for what at the Grammy Awards, there’s no denying that this year’s set of nominees for Best New Artist is a stacked group. Somebody had to win though, and it has now been revealed that Megan Thee Stallion is taking home the Grammy for Best New Artist at the 2021 awards.

The artists who were nominated for the award this year were Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada, and Megan.

This year’s field is one of the more stacked list of Best New Artist nominees in recent memory. Both Doja and Megan had No. 1 singles in 2020: “Say So” for Doja and “Savage” and “WAP” for Meg. The first two of those three aforementioned songs are up for Record Of The Year, too. Bridgers had a standout year in terms of Grammy nominations outside of Best New Artist, as she also earned nods for Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album. The same is true for Kaytranada, who picked up wins in the Best Dance Recording category, for his Kali Uchis collaboration “10%,” and in Best Dance/Electronic Album, for Bubba.

