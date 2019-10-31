Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Halloween With The Second Episode Of ‘Hottiween’

In addition to dressing up as Street Fighter‘s Chun-Li for Halloween, Megan Thee Stallion also started sharing a new web series, Hottieween. The first episode dropped yesterday, and today, she has released a second one.

The YouTube description says of the latest installment, “After a forgotten night with Archimedes, Megan Thee Stallion, P.I. finds herself with a new set of powers, a thirst for blood, and a mission to rid her town of the Fuccbois who have infested it.”

In the first Hottieween episode, Megan investigates “a vicious group of Fuccbois” who are taking over Stallion County. At the end of the episode, she gets bitten by Archimedes (Dave East’s character). At the start of the new episode, she shows all the signs that she has turned into a vampire: She can’t stand garlic or the sun (the latter of which burns her skin), she sprouts fangs (“Uh-uh b*tch, I got fangs,” she exclaims upon making that realization), and she stops being able to see her own reflection. This ends up working in her favor, though, as she is easily able to take down a gang of Fuccbois.

Like the episode before it, this one was directed by Teyana Taylor and features East.

Watch the new episode of Hottieween above, and revisit the first one below.