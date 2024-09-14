On the Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion showed the world she can rock arenas stage around the country. Now, the “Mamushi” rapper’s music will continue to shake up many of the venues long after she left.

Yesterday (September 13), the WWE revealed that one of Megan Thee Stallion’s new tracks will serve as its official theme song. Over on X (formerly Twitter), the company announced that Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single “Neva Play” featuring RM (of BTS) will serve as WWE Smackdown’s new intro song.

“Friday Night #SmackDown’s new 🔥 intro,” read the post. “Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ featuring RM of BTS.”

WWE SmackDown’s season premiere on the USA Network yesterday seems to be a taste of what crossover they have lined up. In the past, several musicians have made a cameo either in the WWE ring (hi, Bad Bunny and Snoop Dogg) or a promotional campaign latest being Meek Mill.

So, Megan Thee Stallion super fans, the Hotties, are on high alert to see what’s next. Megan’s athletic talents extend far beyond her impressive twerking skills as her multiple workout video shared online revealed. However, only time will tell if this leads to anything further. But given Megan Thee Stallion eye for lucrative marketing opportunities it probably already is in the works.