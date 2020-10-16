Jeopardy! has been on the air for over five decades, and since the show tests contestants’ grasp of pop culture knowledge (among other topics), being mentioned on the show is a pretty big deal. Plenty of musicians have been name-dropped on the program over the years, and Megan The Stallion got a shout-out on a recent episode, which led to Alex Trebek saying words like “ratchet” and “bougie,” for those who have been waiting for that day to come.

The $1,000 answer in the category “On The Billboard Charts In 2020″ read, “‘Classy, bougie, ratchet’ & ‘sassy, moody, nasty’, says this No. 1 hit by Megan Thee Stallion.” Contestant Daniel Lee (an orthopedic surgeon from South Pasadena, California) buzzed in and nearly got the question wrong. He answered, “What is ‘I’m A Savage?'” Trebek gave him a prompting look before Lee revised his answer and said, “What is ‘Savage?'”

‘Savage’ by Megan @theeStallion was the answer to a question on Jeopardy 😭 pic.twitter.com/I5r4CszaGb — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 16, 2020

This actually isn’t Meg’s first time on Jeopardy. She was part of another answer around this time last year when Trebek asked contestants, “Oddly, female rapper Megan Pete calls herself ‘Megan Thee’ this word for a male horse.” A contestant chimed in and correctly answered, “What is ‘stallion?'”

The fact that @theestallion is an answer on Jeopardy is sending me. pic.twitter.com/pK3NA5230C — alex. (@Alex_Washington) October 28, 2019

Check out the clip of Megan’s latest Jeopardy! mention above.