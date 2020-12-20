Getty Image
Megan Thee Stallion And City Girls Clashed With Asian Doll After She Spoke About ‘Do It On The Tip’

It’s been exactly one month after Megan Thee Stallion shared her long-awaited debut album Good News. While the response has been positive, there has been one source of unexpected controversy. On Saturday night, Asian Doll played a version of “Do It On The Tip” on Instagram Live that contained a verse from her that had been removed from the album version. After it ended, she said, “Yeah, I don’t know what the f*ck Megan was thinking.”

However, the truth is more complicated. LilJuMadeDaBeat, the track’s producer, later revealed her verse was going to be used later, on a remix of the song. “I made that beat for Megan. Megan sent that beat to her anticipating a remix,” he said. “I don’t even have contact with Asian Doll to even send her beats. And why would I send a beat to Asian then send the same one to Megan?”

Asian Doll also made sure to clarify that she did not have any issues with City Girls, the Atlanta rap duo comprised of JT and Yung Miami. “If Jt ain’t say my name then she wasn’t talking to me stop being messy cause what I said was between me & Megan !” she said in a tweet. Despite this, things took a left on Sunday.

In a long string of tweets, JT and Yung Miami began a back and forth with Asian Doll, in which JT called Asian Doll “desperate” and claimed that she’s “been getting took off songs for the longest.” Yung Miami, on the other hand, called her “salty.” Asian continued with comments about City Girls’ record deal, calling it a “360,” as well as about JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

Megan Thee Stallion eventually chimed in, expressing her disappointment in the war of words between City Girls and Asian Doll. “I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem,” she wrote. Asian responded, saying, “We was real friends f*ck rap you should’ve said some yesterday & cleared sh*t up but NO you let that h*e get in your ear & and you don’t even know that that h*e.” Megan defended her actions and said, “Asian you kno me better than that you kno I don’t even like all this internet sh*t. You blow sh*t out of proportion bc you a f*cking hot head. You played the song on live that was that… what do I need to clear up?”

Many of these tweets were deleted shortly after they were posted. However, they were screengrabbed by fans and can be viewed in the tweets above.

