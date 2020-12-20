It’s been exactly one month after Megan Thee Stallion shared her long-awaited debut album Good News. While the response has been positive, there has been one source of unexpected controversy. On Saturday night, Asian Doll played a version of “Do It On The Tip” on Instagram Live that contained a verse from her that had been removed from the album version. After it ended, she said, “Yeah, I don’t know what the f*ck Megan was thinking.”

The video of Asian Doll playing her verse for Megan thee Stallion’s ‘Do It On The Tip’ that led to all this drama with JT and Yung Miami today 😭 pic.twitter.com/5kZ2m4fO3j — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

If Jt ain’t say my name then she wasn’t talking to me stop being messy cause what I said was between me & Megan ! — Queen Von (@AsianDaBrattt) December 19, 2020

However, the truth is more complicated. LilJuMadeDaBeat, the track’s producer, later revealed her verse was going to be used later, on a remix of the song. “I made that beat for Megan. Megan sent that beat to her anticipating a remix,” he said. “I don’t even have contact with Asian Doll to even send her beats. And why would I send a beat to Asian then send the same one to Megan?”

Asian Doll also made sure to clarify that she did not have any issues with City Girls, the Atlanta rap duo comprised of JT and Yung Miami. “If Jt ain’t say my name then she wasn’t talking to me stop being messy cause what I said was between me & Megan !” she said in a tweet. Despite this, things took a left on Sunday.

JT vs Asian Doll 😩 pic.twitter.com/On6QV4NORl — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Asian Doll says Yung Miami and JT are in a 360 deal and that Lil Uzi doesn’t like JT pic.twitter.com/MsMaqQbO0R — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

In a long string of tweets, JT and Yung Miami began a back and forth with Asian Doll, in which JT called Asian Doll “desperate” and claimed that she’s “been getting took off songs for the longest.” Yung Miami, on the other hand, called her “salty.” Asian continued with comments about City Girls’ record deal, calling it a “360,” as well as about JT’s relationship with Lil Uzi Vert.

Megan thee Stallion comments after JT and Asian Doll’s argument. This stems from yesterday when Asian Doll played her verse from Meg’s Do It On The Tip which eventually featured City Girls instead of Asian pic.twitter.com/Ow2mLYmjpv — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Megan thee Stallion responds to people saying she’s a bad friend for not defending Asian Doll pic.twitter.com/YXcqMUDLqR — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Megan thee Stallion and Asian Doll tweet each other after Asian Doll’s argument with JT pic.twitter.com/kDtsXZluS8 — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) December 20, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion eventually chimed in, expressing her disappointment in the war of words between City Girls and Asian Doll. “I hate that all of this is getting so blown out of proportion. It was never as deep as the comments made it seem,” she wrote. Asian responded, saying, “We was real friends f*ck rap you should’ve said some yesterday & cleared sh*t up but NO you let that h*e get in your ear & and you don’t even know that that h*e.” Megan defended her actions and said, “Asian you kno me better than that you kno I don’t even like all this internet sh*t. You blow sh*t out of proportion bc you a f*cking hot head. You played the song on live that was that… what do I need to clear up?”