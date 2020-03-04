Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Has Filed A Court Request To Block ‘Suga’s Release

Just when Megan Thee Stallion fans were ready to breathe a sigh of relief, a new twist has emerged in the already knotty saga of her contract dispute with 1501 Certified Entertainment and Carl Crawford.

Earlier this week, Megan told fans on a live stream that the label was trying to block her from releasing new music. This prompted Thee Stallion and her new management team at Roc Nation to request a temporary restraining order against 1501 which would allow her to release new music this Friday. Today, Megan followed up that chess move by announcing the release of her hotly anticipated new project, Suga, which she’s been promoting for the last several months.

However, it looks like 1501 isn’t ready to let the album — and its associated profits — go just yet. Complex reports that Crawford has since filed an emergency motion to have that restraining order dissolved, insisting that Megan’s contract gives 1501 final approvals on anything she does.

Complex‘s sources say the label’s attorney issued cease-and-desist letters to distributor 300 Entertainment, concert promoter Live Nation, and athletic brand Puma — with which Megan has a current endorsement deal — demanding “full and complete accounting” of her deals with each. Crawford claimed in a recent interview with Billboard that Megan has withheld money owed to 1501, which Megan’s team insists is only because 1501 hasn’t paid Megan money they owe her. According to the source, “For two years, they’ve been collecting her money and she’s hasn’t been paid. They’re not paying her or submitting statements to her.”

As of now, the judge in the case has not yet ruled on the emergency petition filed by Crawford, so Suga is still due 03/06 on 300 Entertainment. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.