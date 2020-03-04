Megan Thee Stallion Announces Her New Album ‘Suga’ Arrives This Week

After publically announcing that a dispute with her label is keeping her from releasing new music, Megan Thee Stallion said her upcoming project Suga will arrive on Friday. The announcement gives a short warning to new music from Meg who recently released the single “B.I.T.C.H.” The nine-track effort Suga sees only two features, with Kehlani on “Hit My Phone” and Gunna on “Stop Playing.”

The Suga album announcement arrives after a public dispute with her record label 1501 Entertainment. In an Instagram live video, Meg explained she signed the contract at just 20 years old without much knowledge of what it entailed. After signing to management company Roc Nation, Meg’s lawyers made her aware of certain contractual obligations to her label. “So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management, I got real lawyers, and they was like ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’” she said. “And I was like ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy. No, I didn’t know.”

The rapper announced the record in a succinct social media post.

Check out the Suga tracklist below.

1. “Aint Equal”

2. “Savage”

3. “Captain Hook”

4. “Hit My Phone” Feat. Kehlani

5. “B.I.T.C.H”

6. “Rich”

7. “Stop Playing” Feat. Gunna

8. “Crying In The Car”

9. “What I Need”

Suga is out 03/06 via 300 Entertainment.