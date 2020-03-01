Megan Thee Stallion has been having it good lately. The Houston star landed the cover of this month’s Rolling Stone alongside Normani and SZA — as well a spot in May’s Lovers and Friends festival. She’s also been teasing her upcoming album, entitled Suga, for the past few months. Today, she took to her Instagram Live to share an update about her upcoming work, but it was not at all the news fans were hoping for.

Megan, who is currently signed to 1501 Entertainment, revealed that the label will not release her music because of a contract dispute between the two parties. She began her video by saying she signed a contract with the label when she was 20, but she had never really examined what it entailed until she signed a management deal with Roc Nation last year. “So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management, real management, I got real lawyers, and they was like ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?'” she said. “And I was like ‘Oh damn, that’s crazy. No, I didn’t know.”

Megan Thee Stallion says that 1501 isn’t letting her drop new music due to her requesting to renegotiate her contract. pic.twitter.com/4Uz5vXwmD0 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 1, 2020

Megan didn’t go into specifics about what in the contract so upset her, but upon learning the truth she said she tried to get those issues fixed. Originally she thought the label would have no problem renegotiating her contract, but upon asking them to do so, she found out that was far from the case.

“Soon as I said ‘I wanna renegotiate my contract,’ everything went left like it just all went bad,” Megan said. “So now they telling a b*tch that she can’t drop no music… Wasn’t trying to leave the label, wasn’t trying to not give nobody money that they feel they entitled to, I just wanna renegotiate some sh*t.”

The news of Megan’s music being held back is disheartening, both to her and her fans. Hopefully, the contract does not stall her upcoming work, as has happened to so many artists.

You can watch Megan speak on her label troubles in the video above.