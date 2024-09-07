Megan Thee Stallion is on a quest to collect as many collaborations as possible. The “Down Stairs DJ” rapper has already joined forces with several women in hip-hop including Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, GloRilla, and Latto.

But on the pop end, her resume is predominately men like BTS and its member RM. However, Megan Thee Stallion wants to change that. In an exclusive chat with People, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she hopes to collaborate with global pop star Taylor Swift.

“I love Taylor Swift, and I would like to collab with her one day,” she said.

Although the revelation comes on the heels of Megan Thee Stallion’s Pepsi commercial cameo, which co-stars Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, and other NFL players, she cited another reason as to why the hopeful track makes sense.

“She’s a stallion too, she’s a tall girl,” she said. “I love that. We would be so cute next to each other.”

Swift has worked with rappers in the past including most recently Ice Spice for “Karma Remix” and Kendrick Lamar on “Bad Blood,” so it isn’t impossible.

Still, users online aren’t sold on the idea. But Megan Thee Stallion has proven to deliver on her featured track and to pull the best out of those who jump on a song with her.