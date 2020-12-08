Earlier this year, rapper Megan Thee Stallion penned a powerful op-ed for The New York Times honoring and uplifting other women of color called “Why I Speak Up For Black Women.” The essay came during a year that re-prioritzed calling out and fighting back against the systematic racism in America, and it didn’t go unnoticed by other Black women who work in the public eye. Maxine Waters, a congresswoman from California, took the time to write a letter to Megan to let her know how the letter impacted her.

Megan, too, was equally impacted by having her voice acknowledged, and shared the letter in full in an Instagram post today. “One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman @repmaxinewaters,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs!”

Read the letter below.