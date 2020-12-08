Earlier this year, rapper Megan Thee Stallion penned a powerful op-ed for The New York Times honoring and uplifting other women of color called “Why I Speak Up For Black Women.” The essay came during a year that re-prioritzed calling out and fighting back against the systematic racism in America, and it didn’t go unnoticed by other Black women who work in the public eye. Maxine Waters, a congresswoman from California, took the time to write a letter to Megan to let her know how the letter impacted her.
Megan, too, was equally impacted by having her voice acknowledged, and shared the letter in full in an Instagram post today. “One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman @repmaxinewaters,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so honored to be recognized by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs!”
Read the letter below.
Dear Megan,
I read the op-ed you wrote that appeared in the New York Times recently and I can’t thank you enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States — but everywhere. You are so right that Black women have paved the way and have done so by leading with courage and bravery. There is also this notion, which you touched upon, that we as Black women have the ability to bear a heavier burden than everyone else in society. That notion contributes to the lack of care and attention to the issues that specifically affect us. While we are too often overlooked, there is no doubt that Black women are the glue for our families and communities, and a crucial part of the fabric of this country. We see that — in your career and your tremendous success, despite the obstacles that have come your way.
I write all this to say that I’m so incredibly proud of you and how you have used your voice to uplift Black women. I know that Black women and girls everywhere thank you for the way you so fiercely have their back. I want you to know that I have your back, too. I hope that during these trying times you take comfort in knowing that I’m fighting for you, and all Black women, every single day. Stay well, keep fighting, and take care. We need your voice in this fight.
Warm Regards,
Maxine Waters
Member of Congress