Megan Thee Stallion Was Disgusted By Mike Pence’s Debate Response To Breonna Taylor

Last night, Vice Presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris participated in their first debate of the 2020 election. While reactions among the music world were varied, one artist was particularly riled by Pence’s response to a question about whether “justice was done” in the recent Breonna Taylor police shooting case. While Harris didn’t believe that it was, Pence said that he “trusts our justice system.”

Kamala Harris and Mike Pence were asked to weigh in on whether "justice was done" in the case of Breonna Taylor. "I don't believe so," Harris said. "The family of Breonna Taylor has our sympathies," Pence said. "But I trust our justice system." https://t.co/rJxLDwGfa0 #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/fXvqaRbdWS — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion, who just this past Saturday used a live television performance to directly address the case and share a “Protect Black Women” message, erupted on Twitter upon hearing the reply. “Pence’s response to the question ‘did Breonna Taylor receive justice’ was disgusting,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, Harris, the junior senator from California and the state’s former attorney general, had a different view of the Taylor case. “I am a former career prosecutor, I know what I am talking about,” she said. “Bad cops are bad for good cops. We need reform of our policing in America and our criminal justice system.”

Pence’s response to the question “did Breonna Taylor receive justice” was disgusting #VicePresidentialDebate — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 8, 2020

Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron has been criticized for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case, especially after announcing the outcome of the grand jury inquest into the 26-year-old EMT’s death. Only one of the three officers under investigation for shooting and killing Taylor after serving a warrant at her home was indicted, and then only for “endangering” Taylor’s neighbors by shooting from outside the apartment. Many online have taken this as more evidence — along with Megan’s own recent shooting, allegedly by Tory Lanez — that the justice system doesn’t do enough to protect Black women.

See Megan’s tweet above.