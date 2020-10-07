This past weekend, Megan Thee Stallion appeared on Saturday Night Live, where she served as a musical guest for the show’s 46th season premiere. She preformed two songs, “Savage” and her newly-released single, “Don’t Stop,” while also contributing to a skit entitled “Hello.” While her appearance was newsworthy in itself, it’s the impactful message Megan made during her “Savage” performance that made headlines. She used her performance to advocate for the protection of black women and call out Kentucky’s attorney general Daniel Cameron for his refusal to arrest the police officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor. A speech by activist Tamika Mallory directed at Cameron played in the background, in which Mallory said, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.”

Stopping by Fox News for an interview Tuesday afternoon, Cameron responded to Megan, calling her comments “disparaging” and “disgusting.”

Let me just say, I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women. There’s no question about that … but the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting … At the end of the day, my responsibility is to provide facts and truth and represent and stand up for justice. I think what you say there, in that display, is someone who instead wants to fashion facts to narrative; that narrative is simply not true in this particular case with Ms. Taylor. Again, it is a tragedy what happened to her.

He further explained that her comments “do not hurt” as it’s something he’s dealt with in the past.

The fact that a celebrity that I’ve never met before wants to make those sorts of statements — they don’t hurt me, but what it does is it exposes the type of intolerance that people, and the hypocrisy because obviously people preach about being tolerant. You’ve seen a lot of that from the left about being tolerant. But what you saw there is inconsistent with tolerance. In fact, it’s her espousing intolerance because I decided to stand up for truth and justice.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.