The Music World Shared Their Reactions To The Vice Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris And Mike Pence

A week after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence took the stage for their own debate. Unlike the Trump-Biden duel, which received incredibly negative reviews, Harris and Pence refrained from fireworks and shouting, opting to keep things for the most part civilized and peaceful. As the debate carried on, a number of notable names in the music world took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Showing his support for Senator Harris, Chance The Rapper commended her early performance in the debate, writing, “I like that she winning the debate.” He also sent out a pair of light-hearted tweets during the debate. The first post read, “Thank you Vice President,” with a gif of Family Guy‘s Stewie rocking back and forth in a straitjacket — a reaction to Harris repeatedly “thanking” the vice [resident throughout the night. The second tweet commented on the massive fly that landed on Vice President Pence’s head for a long period of time towards the back stretch.

Other reactions came from Hayley Williams, who tweeted “my safe word is ‘mr vice president i am speaking'” — a comment on Senator Harris’ response to Vice President Pence repeatedly interrupting her. Dreamville rapper Bas commended the fly for its work, writing, “That fly really ended this debate.”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

