In August 2023, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Over a year later, the “Roc Steady” rapper recounted the life-changing incident in her documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. But in Megan’s eyes that chapter of her life is not over.

Today (December 17), Megan Thee Stallion is looking to end things for good. According to TMZ, Megan Thee Stallion filed a restraining order against citing “ongoing harassment.”

In the documents obtained by the outlet, Meg’s legal team claims to prison phone call logs of Tory Lanez where he allegedly plots to terrorize her with the help of others.

One of the individuals supposed connected to the supposed “conspiratorial relationship” is blogger Milagro Gramz (real name Elizabeth Milagro Cooper). Meg went on to accuse Cooper of accepting payments from Lanez to aid in his “psychological warfare.” Cooper vehemently denies this claim.

Megan filed a similar case against Cooper accusing her of purposely spreading misinformation during Lanez’s trial, online bullying, and defamation of character.

Megan Thee Stallion’s goal should the restraining order be granted is the courts to force Lanez from “contacting, harassing, or intimidating her” both “directly or through third parties.”