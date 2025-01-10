Although Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and sentenced to 10 years in prison over two years ago, Megan was forced to file a request for a restraining order against him due to Tory continuing his harassment campaign on her from behind bars in December.

Today, a judge granted her request, issuing a five-year restraining order against Tory during which he cannot contact her — or direct others to do so, as she said he has done. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon broke the news from Los Angeles Superior Court, including a photo of the restraining order and quoting the Houston rapper as saying via video call, “I want my restraining order because I haven’t been at peace since I [was] shot… I’m just a nervous wreck all the time.” Meg reported that people yelling “Free Tory” at her in public, which mainly consists of her own concerts as she rarely leaves home except for work.

While Tory’s attorney argued the restraining order would be “unfair,” the judge sided with Meg, noting that as a victim of a violent crime, she deserves protection, saying, “We have a shooting that took place, & with a violent act like that, there’s a ripple effect that continues on. Ms. Pete’s testimony is that the ripple effect has been significant.”

Meanwhile, Meg still has a pending defamation lawsuit for someone she alleges was Tory’s accomplice in her harassment, YouTuber Milagro Gramz.