Megan Thee Stallion Refutes Claims That ‘All She Does Is Twerk’

Megan Thee Stallion knows that her critics’ favorite way to knock her hustle is by asserting that “all she does is twerk,” but she’s not having any parts of that talk. In a post from her Apple Music X Genius interview posted to Genius’ Instagram yesterday, Meg acknowledges the criticism, but refutes it with a long list of counterexamples. She also suggests that those critics might be seeing what they want to see, rather than the reality of the situation.

“I don’t know when it happened, that sometimes people get offended by twerking,” she says in the clip. “But that sh*t is crazy. Like, I love to throw my ass. I love to shake my ass. That’s one of my favorite things to do. And I be seeing motherf*ckers be like, ‘All you do is shake yo’ ass.'” However, she says, “I be like, ‘Damn. Actually, I got to school and I rap and sometime I be cookin’. I’m a dog mom. I’m an awesome friend.”

She then posits a possible explanation for those nitpickers’ nagging ways: “It’s not all I be doing, it’s just that maybe when you loggin’ in, you came to see me twerk, ’cause you ain’t see that freestyle I just dropped? I can rap and twerk.”

Megan’s right about one thing: She certainly can do both. New Orleans bounce legend Big Freedia once put her in the “twerk hall of fame” of the new generation of rappers with Cardi B and City Girls, while Meg herself previously called out hip-hop’s gendered double-standard as one of the reasons why she can’t slack when it comes to bars.

Check out Megan’s interview clip above.