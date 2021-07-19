The cover stars for this year’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue were unveiled today, and among them is a familiar face to music fans: Megan Thee Stallion, as she, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and actress/model Leyna Bloom all got their own covers.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Megan wrote, “REAL SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT EDITION COVER MODEL SH*T!!! Thee first female rapper on the cover of @si_swimsuit [crying emojis] I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day said of Meg, “Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t stay in one lane. In fact, she encourages everyone to be in multiple, and this is what we love about her. She captured the world’s attention with her music and style, but what caught our attention was her unfiltered approach to the way she makes you think. She uses her platform to push boundaries, dissect societal norms, and encourage humans to think about the backward way our society continues to operate. Megan is a vessel for change, and we are honored to have her on our 2021 cover.”

Megan is the first rapper to cover the swimsuit issue, but not the first musician, as Beyonce graced the cover back in 2007.

Check out Megan’s Sports Illustrated photo gallery here.

