Megan Thee Stallion Is Trademarking Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Catchphrase

07.22.19 56 mins ago

Getty Image

“Hot Girl Summer” is the buzziest catchphrase this summer. Coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, it’s a simple but iconic mantra. The “girl” part isn’t a rule — all genders can chase their “Hot Girl Summer.” Be your best self. Live your truth. Be hot. The phrase has been propelled to popularity by Megan’s fans (who call themselves “Hotties”) and gained even more traction with Megan’s rising star in hip-hop.

Billboard has confirmed that the rapper has filed to trademark “Hot Girl Summer.” Since she coined it, brands like Maybelline, Wendy’s, and Forever 21 have used the phrase in their marketing campaigns. According to Billboard, Megan filed the trademark paperwork on July 10. If it’s accepted, her trademark will cover merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts, and sportswear.

There’s no denying that Black women are a massive driving force in pop culture, and this isn’t the first time a rap superstar has fought against brands co-opting their signature catchphrases. Back in March, Cardi B attempted to trademark her “Okurrr” catchphrase, but her request was ultimately denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office in May.

If anyone’s going to make money off “Hot Girl Summer,” it should be the woman who came up with it.

Around The Web

TAGShot girl summerMegan Thee Stallion
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.16.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.09.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP