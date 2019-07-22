Megan Thee Stallion Is Trademarking Her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Catchphrase

Getty Image

“Hot Girl Summer” is the buzziest catchphrase this summer. Coined by rapper Megan Thee Stallion, it’s a simple but iconic mantra. The “girl” part isn’t a rule — all genders can chase their “Hot Girl Summer.” Be your best self. Live your truth. Be hot. The phrase has been propelled to popularity by Megan’s fans (who call themselves “Hotties”) and gained even more traction with Megan’s rising star in hip-hop.

Billboard has confirmed that the rapper has filed to trademark “Hot Girl Summer.” Since she coined it, brands like Maybelline, Wendy’s, and Forever 21 have used the phrase in their marketing campaigns. According to Billboard, Megan filed the trademark paperwork on July 10. If it’s accepted, her trademark will cover merchandise such as hoodies, t-shirts, and sportswear.

There’s no denying that Black women are a massive driving force in pop culture, and this isn’t the first time a rap superstar has fought against brands co-opting their signature catchphrases. Back in March, Cardi B attempted to trademark her “Okurrr” catchphrase, but her request was ultimately denied by the US Patent and Trademark Office in May.

Yes mam it’s been in the process 🔥💙 https://t.co/ZQfZbZNqhK — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) July 11, 2019

If anyone’s going to make money off “Hot Girl Summer,” it should be the woman who came up with it.