While controversy unfortunately continues to surround her, Megan Thee Stallion shows no plans of letting it interrupt her musical plans. Following the absolute mess that is Tory Lanez and his most recent project, which he uses to attempt to convince us that he was not the accessor in he and Megan’s July shooting incident, the Houston rapper pays him no mind, as she should, and makes her return with a new song and video. Sliding through with Young Thug, she delivers yet another southern collaboration with a video directed by Collin Tiley.

Prior to the song’s release, Megan Thee Stallion was nominated for a total on eight awards at the upcoming 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards in categories that include Hip-Hop Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Hip-Hop Album Of The Year, and Best Collaboration, a category she received two nominations in. Days after she became one of few cover stars for the 2020 Time 100 Most Influential People issue, Megan announced that she would serve as the first musical guest on the upcoming 46th season premiere of Saturday Night Live which will be hosted by Chris Rock and air on October 3.

Watch the “Don’t Stop” video above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.