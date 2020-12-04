Melii And 6lack Dismiss Their Old Flames With ‘You Ain’t Worth It’

Don’t play around on Melii or 6lack. They’ll kick you to the curb quickly. That’s the message of their new song, “You Ain’t Worth It,” which finds the two melodic rappers exchanging verses explaining all the reasons they’re dismissing their potential paramours over a smooth, guitar-laden beat provided by Fort Lauderdale producer Z3N. The two rapper-singers display crackling chemistry as they deftly switch from rhythmic rhyming to cool crooning.

“You just wanna sex and party all these bitches up,” Melii accuses her reticent Romeo. “But baby, I done had enough.” Meanwhile, 6lack plays around with the meme joking around about his name. “How to make her climax, one thing 6 don’t lack,” he quips, although he also admits, “Out of everything on my list of things that’s worth it, I did not find you.”

Melii appears to be gearing up to release music once again after dropping two mixtapes in 2019, Phases and Motions. She also raised her profile last year with a pair of high-profile guest appearances. In March, she and Teyana Taylor added provocative verses to Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s bedtime anthem “Home Body,” while in September, she joined Becky G in throwing some Latin flair on Saweetie’s hit single “My Type.” Stay tuned because it looks like Melii is preparing to make big moves in the new year.

Listen to “You Ain’t Worth It” above.