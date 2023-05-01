What Is The Met Gala Theme For 2023?

Each year, the Met Gala celebrates the overlap of fashion and pop culture. Past red carpets have examined America’s history when it comes to haute couture while others have paid homage to the style of camp, Catholic imagery, and technology.

Naturally, every good A-list baiting party needs a theme but this year’s Met Gala dress code holds a special, more timely meaning. The subject of this year’s red carpet is beloved designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. With “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” the 2023 Met Gala intends to honor the creative’s many contributions to the world of fashion. The exhibit itself will house 150 looks designed by Lagerfeld for a variety of fashion houses complete with their original sketches.

As for the red carpet, attendees have been given a strict dress code for this year’s theme. Guests have the option of wearing a vintage fit designed by Lagerfeld, a more contemporary design from either Chanel or Fendi — the two houses where the designer’s influence is most apparent — or they can come dressed as the auteur himself, donning some version of his signature black suit, fingerless gloves, and of course, sunglasses.

The Met Gala’s red carpet kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch via Vogue’s live stream.