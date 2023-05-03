Cardi B slayed this year’s Met Gala. This Monday (May 1), several of the biggest names in art and culture gathered at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum Of Art for Anna Wintour‘s annual benefit dinner. During the duration of the ceremony, the “Up” hitmaker stunned with three iconic looks.

Like many of the attendees, Cardi broke Wintour’s no-selfie rule, but of course, she looked to bomb not to invite back. Following Monday’s events, she shared a festive carousel of photos on Instagram.

During the Met Gala, it appears Cardi took a break so her four-year-old daughter, Kulture, could FaceTime with singer Billie Eilish. A screenshot of the three on FaceTime can be seen in the carousel.

This is a 180 from last year’s Met Gala, where Billie was rumored to have said Cardi’s performance was “so weird.” Shortly after, Cardi shared a message between the two, which cleared up any sort of rumors of a beef between them. She wrote, “I hate the internet ’cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, [Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’] is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f*ckin baby. Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do y’all wanna turn everything into mess?”

Perhaps a collaboration is in order.

