At yesterday’s (May 1) Met Gala, guests were served a meal of, as Vogue notes, “chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon crème fraîche, and truffle snow, followed by Ōra King salmon with vegetable nage, asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish–all served on vintage china.” Caterer Olivier Cheng explained, “This menu was designed to honor the late fashion icon [Karl Lagerfeld] and pay homage to his favorite foods and global palate. These dishes were created to maintain seasonality while using some of his favorite ingredients, such as King salmon. There is a sophisticated elegance to these pairings, one we feel that he would have truly enjoyed.”

To that, Teyana Taylor said no and opted to bring her own Chick-Fil-A instead.

Pusha T makes fun of Teyana Taylor for bringing Chick-fil-A to the #MetGala 🤣https://t.co/FoC4kyecyo pic.twitter.com/Sf0DzciZl0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 2, 2023

Pusha T couldn’t believe what he was seeing, so he documented it on his Instagram Story, showing off Taylor’s plate of chicken, waffle fries, and dipping sauce. He wrote on one of the videos, @teyanataylor is embarrassing me. She brought @chicfilausa to the #MetGala. I want her away from me…#HARLEM.” In another clip, Usher looks at what Taylor has going on and does some light teasing.

This has actually become a bit of a tradition for Taylor: At last year’s Met Gala, she brought chicken from Popeyes.