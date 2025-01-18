The bond between a father and daughter is unbreakable. Many dads are willing to go to extreme lengths to protect their family. Although Method Man would certainly agree with this sentiment, the Wu-Tang Clan member was sure to dispel a recent viral rumor regarding his baby girl and fellow rapper Chey.

On January 16, the New York Post published a piece alleging Method Man was arrested in Staten Island after assaulting his daughter, real name Cheyenne Smith’s supposed ex-boyfriend Patrick Sokoya at a Crunch Fitness gym. However, in a statement published by AllHipHop, Method Man vehemently denied the claim.

Nicole Perna, Method Man’s representative, debunked the report saying: “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

This was also echoed by a spokesperson for the New York Police Department. According to the official, no arrest report exists for the alleged incident. Prior to the report being debunked by both Method Man’s rep and the New York Police Department, users online expressed their willingness to rally behind the Power actor. With the matter seemingly cleared up by Method Man, fans have slammed the outlet for potentially damaging his rehabilitated image.