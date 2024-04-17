Who Is Method Man’s Daughter Cheyenne Smith Aka ‘Chey?’

There’s a new freestyle going viral on social media and it’s got a lot of people talking. That’s because of the identity of the rapper spitting punchlines over the instrumental to Redman’s 1999 Doc’s Da Name 2000 standout “Da Goodness.” Chey (pronounced “Shy”) is a relatively unknown rapper with a VERY well-known familial connection. Chey’s full name is Cheyenne Smith and her dad is Clifford Smith — better known to hip-hop fans as Wu-Tang Clan member and 1990s hitmaker Method Man.

According to HipHopDX, Chey kicked off her rap career in earnest earlier this year, releasing her solo debut single “Hair And Nails” in January. In February, she followed it with “Boujee And Ghetto,” her second solo single. The first taps into the ever popular New York drill wave, while the second is a thumping, organ-driven anthem anthem. However, it’s her freestyle over her famous father’s frequent collaborator’s instrumental that is currently garnering all the attention, likely as a result of her wordplay-riddled verse over a nostalgic beat resonating with listeners who grew up on Red & Meth.

That's Method Ma'am! — Shaheed Malik 🎬 (@mrshaheedmalik) April 16, 2024

She kinda flows like her dad but with her own feminine flavor !! — DIMECITYXXX.COM (@phatnfynedotcom) April 17, 2024

She s good. Impressive.

A chip off the old block. We buying that album when it comes out!

Go girl! The sky is your limit. — Steve Bratt (@brat4222) April 17, 2024

Technically, though, Chey made her debut in 2021 as a feature on the “Tag I’m Litt” remix from 2nd Generation Wu — a group made up of her brother and her “cousins,” who are all children of original Wu-Tang members. The group consists of Method Man’s son PXWER; Ghostface Killah’s son, Sun God; U-God’s son GFTD – iNTeLL; and Young Dirty Bastard (whose parentage should be obvious from his name alone). And while Chey declined any favors from Method Man in a recent interview, there’s just no getting around the advantage her pedigree might be able to give her as she works her way into the business.