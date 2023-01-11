Metro Boomin had a great ending to his 2022 with the long-awaited release of Heroes & Villains in December. The LP, which is his third No. 1, is packed with features from artists like John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Young Thug, and many more.

So it’s expected that the rapper will bring out friends during his Coachella performance. He seemed to confirm it today on Twitter. First he wrote “Grateful for this opportunity to bring my vision and ideas to the big stage at @coachella this year. I promise you that the same level of effort that I put into my music is going into this performance. Going to give you a real experience. Real legacy defining moment otw🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Then, he added: “Metro and friends 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

Grateful for this opportunity to bring my vision and ideas to the big stage at @coachella this year. I promise you that the same level of effort that I put into my music is going into this performance. Going to give you a real experience. Real legacy defining moment otw🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 11, 2023

Metro and friends 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) January 11, 2023

He’ll be performing on Friday, April 14 and 21, the same days as Bad Bunny, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Becky G, and more.

Other collaborators on Heroes & Villains include The Weeknd, Mustafa, ASAP Rocky, Gunna, and the late Migos member Takeoff for his first posthumous verse on the song “Feel The Fiyaaaah.” In an interview, Metro explained that he modeled the album after a classic Dr. Dre LP: “I told [Don Toliver], ‘Like 2001, you’ve got the Nate Dogg role,” he said.