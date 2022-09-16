Metro Boomin works like a machine, providing the sounds that have made up some of the biggest hits over the last decade. While he prospers behind the boards, the super producer also excels at bringing together different talents and creating magic. After a four-year hiatus since his last album which did just that, the RIAA diamond-certified multi-talent is ready to unleash his next album Heroes & Villains.

In a trailer shared on YouTube, a match can be found igniting a flame that later consumes an entire city. As menacing music plays in the background, the words “A Metro Boomin Album” appear on the screen before the video transitions to the aforementioned burning city with the words “Heroes & Villains” made up of their own flames on the concrete. The video closes with the album’s impending release date, confirming that Heroes & Villains will be available this fall on November 4.

Notably, the album’s title continues a heroic theme for the St. Louis producer who shared Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018. The album was led by “No Complaints” featuring Drake and Offset and includes appearances from Travis Scott, Gunna, Young Thug, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, WizKid, J Balvin, and more. With Not All Heroes reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, this follow-up is highly anticipated.

Check out Metro Boomin’s promotional trailer for Heroes & Villains above.

Heroes & Villains is out 11/4 via Boominati Worldwide and Republic. Pre-order it here.