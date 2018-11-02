Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In the flurry of releases that dropped in hip-hop this week, one unexpected addition joined the fray to upend a few club tables come Sunday night. Atlanta trap rap beatmaker Metro Boomin surprise-released his new album, Not All Heroes Wear Capes, just like last year’s collaborative Without Warning, and from one listen, it’s clear he’s dead set on rearranging expectations for the genre and putting all that “trap is dead” talk to rest.

The big standout track, which you can check out above, is an unexpected one featuring additional production from upstart Tay Keith. While no one would ever accuse 21 Savage of being overly animated with his flow, “Don’t Come Out The House” takes his deadpan delivery in a completely new direction. Borrowing a page from Yin Yang Twins’ 2005 hit “Wait,” he goes full on ASMR flow, whispering his way through a typically threatening verse. However, given Savage’s disinclination to engage in too many shenanigans for long, he lets his true voice pop back up with a menacing smirk: “Y’all must thought that I was gon’ whisper the whole time.”

Not All Heroes is stuffed to its gills with features including Drake, Gucci Mane, Gunna, Kodak Black, Offset, Swae Lee, Travis Scott, Wiz Kid, and Young Thug. It’s out now via Republic Records, and you can grab it here.