Flatbush Zombies are in celebration mode this year. Aside from getting through the bulk of a global pandemic safely, this year also marks the fifth anniversary of their debut album, 3001: A Laced Odyssey. Last month, the group revealed awesome action figures of the three members — Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick The Architect — that were made in collaboration with Incenidum. After being turned into five-inch figures the group has announced another way they plan on celebrating 3001: A Laced Odyssey, this time through a graphic novel.

The group hopped on Instagram to announce their 3001: A Prequel Odyssey novel. “YOU THOUGHT WE WERE DONE CELEBRATING THE 5 YEAR ANNIVERSARY?” they wrote. “THE GLORIOUS DEAD PRESENT TO YOU: 3001: A PREQUEL ODYSSEY. WHEN DARK FORCES INVADE FLATBUSH TO UNLEASH A NIGHTMARE ENTITY – ONLY ONE GROUP STANDS IN THEIR WAY.” They go onto reveal that the novel is written by Genius’ Rob Markman and features art from JJ Lopez and David Nakayama.

The novel is priced at $99.99 and is expected to be released at some point in October 2021. Consumers have the option to buy a basic softcover or hardcover edition, but they can level up to a packaged deluxe edition, limited to just 2,500 copies. This comes with an oversized hardcover deluxe edition graphic novel, graphic novel slipcase, three exclusive art prints, and a mystery fan token. There’s also a super deluxe edition — limited to just 500 copies — that comes with a limited edition Now, More Than Ever EP on vinyl, one limited edition trading card, and three framed exclusive art prints in addition to the oversized hardcover deluxe edition graphic novel and a graphic novel slipcase.

The 3001: A Prequel Odyssey novel is out October 2021. Pre-order it here.

Flatbush Zombies is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.