Earlier today, news broke that Takeoff, known for his role in Migos, was dead after being fatally shot in Houston. The tragedy happened during a game of dice that led to an altercation and somebody firing shots. Now, the rapper’s label has released a statement on social media.

The label, Quality Control Music, is asking fans to “respect [Takeoff’s] family and friends” as they process the loss. Read the full statement below.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence from a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we continue to process this monumental loss.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department Chief discussed the look for identifying the gunman. “I just want to say something to our city. Houston. And every brother and sister in the neighborhoods,” Troy Finner said. “I’m calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people at least at this event and people left possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son. You will want somebody to step up, so please step up.”