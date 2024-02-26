André 3000 may not be rapping much anymore, but as a member of the pioneering Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, his legacy — and that of his partner-in-rhyme, Big Boi — is secure. That legacy is being celebrated in new ways all the time — and the latest will give fans a chance to play out their Outkast reunion fantasies, at least in miniature. Super 7, the collectibles company that has been commemorating pop culture since 2001, announced a new set of Outkast action figures capturing their likenesses from the cover of the duo’s 1996 album ATLiens.

The 3.7″ scale figures come with microphone accessories, while Big Boi’s features a removable chain. The cardback package also features a reproduction of the iconic album cover by illustrator DL Warfield, which imagines the duo as comic book superheroes — fitting for the translation to action figures. You can find more about the figures on Super 7’s website.

The group previously revisited ATLiens in 2021, with an animated video for the standout single “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac).” While the duo hasn’t announced any plans to reunite for the foreseeable future, the roots of their Dungeon Family tree run strong. Killer Mike, their frequent collaborator, swept the Rap Grammys categories this year for his album Michael, which features one of André’s first verses in years on “Scientists & Engineers.”