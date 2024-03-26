You wanna read something cool? The news this week has been utterly sh*t, so I think we could all use a pick-me-up. On Monday (March 25), just a day after the 20th anniversary of the release of the late MF DOOM and Madlib ‘s joint album Madvillain, the album was certified Gold by the RIAA. That makes it the first Gold album in Stones Throw Records history and the first Gold album in either artist’s discography. Check out a screenshot from RIAA’s website:

How To Buy Madvillainy On Vinyl

While the special-edition 20th-anniversary vinyl reissue of Madvillainy is unfortunately sold out, you can still get the normal edition from a bunch of places, including the Stones Throw Records website, MF DOOM’s official online store, and, of course, Amazon (get it from DOOM’s site, though). In some more good news, Madvillainy isn’t the only 2004 collaborative album to get the 20th-anniverary special-edition treatment: As Stones Throw announced last year, the label also reissued Madlib’s joint album with the late Detroit producer J Dilla, Jaylib.

If you’re dedicated (and financially irresponsible) enough, you could probably still find copies of both reissues on the resale market. Either way, Madvillainy is always worth a purchase, as it is largely credited as the album that exposed the underground stalwarts to many of their staunchest fans, which include unlikely names like Playboi Carti. In the wake of DOOM’s death, it was the one reached the highest commercial peak, hitting No. 73 on the Billboard 200.