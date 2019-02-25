Twentieth Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody has been winning a lot at this year’s Oscars, which is great news to the many fans its presumably acquired, being as it is the highest grossing music biopic in history — a much, much bigger hit than Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, which still managed to kill the genre of cheesy music biopics for about a decade.

But not everyone’s having it. The Queen movie may be winning a ton of non-Oscar awards, including a bounty at the Golden Globes, but it has a powerfully mediocre Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s been roundly criticized for fudging the facts, being shamelessly cornball, and for being (mostly) directed by Bryan Singer, who’s been accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct, some of them when they were underage. Some aren’t pleased.

