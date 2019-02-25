‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Is Winning A Lot Of Oscars And People Are Losing It

02.24.19 30 mins ago

Twentieth Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody has been winning a lot at this year’s Oscars, which is great news to the many fans its presumably acquired, being as it is the highest grossing music biopic in history — a much, much bigger hit than Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, which still managed to kill the genre of cheesy music biopics for about a decade.

But not everyone’s having it. The Queen movie may be winning a ton of non-Oscar awards, including a bounty at the Golden Globes, but it has a powerfully mediocre Rotten Tomatoes score, and it’s been roundly criticized for fudging the facts, being shamelessly cornball, and for being (mostly) directed by Bryan Singer, who’s been accused by multiple people of sexual misconduct, some of them when they were underage. Some aren’t pleased.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oscars 2019
TAGSBOHEMIAN RHAPSODYBryan SingerOscars 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP